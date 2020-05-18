Lockdown 4.0: Karnataka bans entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31

This comes a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued Lockdown 4.0 guidelines and said that interstate travel would only be allowed with the mutual discretion and consent among the concerned states.

In view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown measures being taken on part of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will be banned till May 31. The measures are being taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

"We have decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu till May 31st," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

As India enters its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown starting today till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have been enforced. States/UTs and district authorities are taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment, and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent, more than 50 days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb COVID-19 spread.

Karanataka took the call on allowing select transportation measures to play across the state, as well as announcing a "total lockdown" on Sundays when only essential services will be allowed.

Road state transport corporation buses in state and private buses will run. Strict lockdown measures will be followed in containment zones, while economic activities will be permitted in other areas. On Sundays, there will be a total lockdown across the state. Home quarantine measures will be strengthened," said the Karnataka Chief Minister on this day.

BS Yediyurappa added, "All shops will be allowed to open, all trains running within the state will be allowed."

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Karnataka stood at 1,231 on Monday, while the death toll showed 37. 84 new cases were reported in the state from 5 PM yesterday till 12 noon today, taking the total number of active cases to 672, the Karnataka Health Department informed in an update on this day.

84 new cases reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday till 12 noon today, taking the total number of active cases to 672. Death toll stands at 37: Karnataka Health Department pic.twitter.com/rPa2aRLnCV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

According to the central government's recent order, all activities will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". The entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

MHA has also ordered the opening of salons and barbershops in all zones except containment zones. Earlier, salons were only allowed in green and orange zones. However, salons in shopping malls are still prohibited from operating.

However, activities in containment zones continue to be restricted and monitored. No movement of people is also allowed here.