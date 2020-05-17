Lockdown 4.0: Guidelines likely to be announced today; here's how it's expected to be different

The third phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31. However, it will be completely different in effect from the previous few lockdowns, including separate sets of restrictions and relaxations for separate states.

The new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced today. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself said that this next phase of the lockdown will have new norms and guidelines.

According to sources, there might be considerable relaxation regarding transportation. With the exception of containment zones, the central government might allow buses, cabs, and autos to ply on red, orange, or green zones, varying with each state or region in question.

There may also be an exemption to run factories or industries again, but authorities will have to make necessary arrangements for the state to carry workers and workers. Offices and workplaces might get approval to operate with more employee strength. Earlier, industries had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to raise the cap of workforce participation to 50% from the current 33%.

Centre may also redefine 'red zones' across the entire country. However, this does not mean a complete relaxation of the pre-existing lockdown restrictions, norms and protocols necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic is still spreading like wildfire across India. The most important aspect remains that citizens will have to ensure that they adhere to the basic guidelines of physical distancing, wearing face masks, sanitization, etc.

It is likely though that passenger trains will not run at the moment, but special trains will ply as before. An increase in the number of trains and routes of special trains is also being discussed upon.

The resumption of operations of domestic flights from May 18 is another aspect that is being considered. Domestic flights can begin operations on selected routes. The frequency will be kept low in the first phase, which can be increased in the coming days or months. However, many states are currently protesting the resumption of flight services insisting that it might potentially increase the risk of contamination.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.