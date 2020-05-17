Lockdown 4.0: Centre allows inter, intra-state movement of buses, final decision on states/UTs

The final decision to start buses and other transport services lie with the state

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday announced the extension of the nationwide-lockdown till March 31 with certain relaxations as mentioned in the guidelines. Amidst a series of relaxations announced by the government, all passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed to ply between and within states following the approval given by state government/Union Territories.

The final decision to start buses and other transport services lie with the state. Moreover, for inter-state bus travel, both states need to agree so that the services can begin. It is quite likely that buses will not be allowed to run in red zones or hotspots.

This move would greatly benefit the migrant workers who want to return to their native places. With the problem of transport in the previous lockdown where only limited buses and trains were allowed to ply to transport migrant workers, the new initiative is likely to bring relief to the workers stranded in different parts of the country.

Special permission has been given to medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulances, sanitation personnel for inter-state and intra-state movement without the consent of state governments. All the states and Union Territories will continue to allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May, according to the revised MHA guidelines.

During the extended lockdown till 31st May, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.

In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as has been the case in previous lockdowns.

According to the revised guidelines, district authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones & regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and security purposes or purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will remain prohibited throughout the country.

The third phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown will continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31.



