Lockdown 4.0: Amazon accepts non-essentials orders in red zones; relief for e-commerce firms under new MHA guidelines

In what comes as a huge relief for e-commerce firms, the new Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines under Lockdown 4.0 has directed such that both essential and non-essential items can be delivered by e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc to all places outside containment zones.

This means that the entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

Earlier, 'non-essential' items were allowed to be delivered by e-commerce firms in just green and orange zones while only 'essential' items were allowed to be delivered in red zones.

True to the recent order, Amazon has now started accepting non-essential orders for red zones.

Evidently, attached is a screenshot that was taken this morning, of a product page from Amazon showing delivery for a non-essential item (Logitech G102 mouse) to red zone like Noida.

According to the central government's recent order, all activities will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". Online sales will continue to be restricted in containment zones as well, where authorities will continue to keep a strict watch. No movement of people is also allowed here.

MHA has also ordered the opening of salons and barbershops in all zones except containment zones. Earlier, salons were only allowed in green and orange zones. However, salons in shopping malls are still prohibited from operating.

Regarding online sales, MHA has in its recent order stated that although all activities have been allowed from the Centre, states will still make the final call depending on the situation. However, reports quoted executives from leading e-commerce platforms as being positively confident that states will not restrict e-commerce activities in any way and that orders for all essential and non-essential items will be accepted from Monday.