Lockdown 2021 news: Maharashtra CM to take decision on total lockdown tomorrow, meets task force

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (April 11) held a meeting with the COVID-19 task force in the state to decide whether the state will go under a total lockdown or not, given the rising number go the cases reported in several cities.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive and CM Thackeray will be holding another meeting with the task force on Monday (April 12).

In the meeting with the COVID-19 task force, Thackeray discussed various issues including availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, fines for violating COVID-19 protocols and imposition of restrictions, said the Chief minister’s Office.

The virtual video conference was attended by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr TP Lahane, Taskforce chief Dr Sanjay Oak and others, reported ANI.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rajesh Tope said that an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in state will be taken after April 14.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," he said.

“A final call in this regard could also be taken during a meeting of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday,” he added.

A lockdown or weekend curfew has already been imposed in several cities and districts of the state to contain the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra on Sunday (April 11) reported 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin.