Locals spot cracks on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track after explosion, major mishap averted; ATS probes 'terror' angle

PM Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur express train on this track from Asarwa Railway Station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

A major mishap was averted on Sunday as movement of trains on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad was suspended after cracks were found on the track. 

According to locals, the cracks were caused by the explosion that occurred on the railway tracks today  hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass. 

According to a News18 report, detonators and gunpowder were recovered from the spot, hinting towards a bigger conspiracy, prompting Udaipur ATS officials to look into any ‘terror’ angle. 

Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.
The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station of Udaipur.

"Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused," SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said the railway authorities received the information at around 8 am that there were attempts to damage the tracks using “detonators”, reported News18. 

“The incident was reported at around 8 am by the trackmen on Sunday. Control received a message about track damag and teams were sent to the site. Trains have been canceled on the line, officials said, adding that investigation is underway,” he was quoted as saying. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur express train on this track from Asarwa Railway Station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

