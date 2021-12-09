Locals shower flower petals on ambulance carrying mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, others

Locals from Tamil Nadu were seen on the streets, showering flower petals on the ambulance that was carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and all the other officers who lost their lives in the tragic IAF helicopter crash yesterday.

In a video posted by ANI, hundreds of locals could be seen lined up on the streets of Tamil Nadu to pay their respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and the 11 others who passed away in the crash on December 8. The crowds were chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” when the ambulance crossed through the streets.

Locals gathering at the entrance of the Sulur airbase in Tamil Nadu were throwing flower petals on the vehicles carrying the mortal remains of the deceased army personnel. The vehicles carrying the bodies were travelling to the Sulur airbase from the Madras Regiment Centre in the Nilgiris district.

#WATCH| Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals & chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as ambulances carrying mortal remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife & other personnel who died in Coonoor military chopper crash, arrive at Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/fhVIDaf5FL — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Earlier today, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior military officials paid their last respects to all those who died in the Indian Air Force helicopter crash, which claimed 13 lives.

The mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife will be flown to Delhi and will be kept at their residence till their last rites, which will take place tomorrow. The bodies of all the other personnel will be flown to their native places.

The IAF helicopter carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed near Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu on December 8, claiming the lives of 13 out of the 14 passengers. The sole survivor of the crash is Group Captain Varun Singh, who is being treated for severe burns.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Parliament today, said that all the personnel who were killed in the IAF chopper crash will be given full state honours.