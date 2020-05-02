Locals pelt stones on security forces as encounter breaks out in J&K's Dangerpora, two terrorists killed

Locals resorted to stone-pelting to provide a safe passage to them.

At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangerpora on Saturday during an encounter. However, locals began pelting stones on the forces while they were searching for more terrorists.

As per reports, more terrorists are likely to be hiding in the area but locals have resorted to stone-pelting to provide a safe passage to them.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. According to sources, the terrorists were hiding in a residential house.

Upon receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, an operation was launched, which turned into a gunbattle after the terrorists opened fire on the joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF.

The security personnel retaliated, killing two of the terrorists.