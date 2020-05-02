Headlines

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

Homeeducation

education

Locals pelt stones on security forces as encounter breaks out in J&K's Dangerpora, two terrorists killed

Locals resorted to stone-pelting to provide a safe passage to them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2020, 05:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangerpora on Saturday during an encounter. However, locals began pelting stones on the forces while they were searching for more terrorists. 

As per reports, more terrorists are likely to be hiding in the area but locals have resorted to stone-pelting to provide a safe passage to them.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. According to sources, the terrorists were hiding in a residential house.

Upon receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, an operation was launched, which turned into a gunbattle after the terrorists opened fire on the joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF. 

The security personnel retaliated, killing two of the terrorists.