'Loan apps morph women's photos and...': Singer Chinmayi's shocking claim amid Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Chinmayi Sripaada expressed that deep fakes are going to be the next weapon to target, harass and blackmail girls for extortion and rape.

In the wake of a recent deepfake viral video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now alleged that loan apps misuse women's pictures and raised the issue of misuse of AI technology and deep fake.

She alleged that manipulated videos are not only used to harass celebrities but also common people.

Sripaada said on social media site X, "Deepfake is going to be the next weapon, which is used by some people to target, harass and blackmail girls for extortion and rape. Their families living in a small village or town do not understand when honor is at stake." She added that women who have borrowed money from loan apps are being harassed by collectors who manipulate their pictures into obscene content, in a bid to extort money from them.

She asserted that in general, it has become very difficult to identify deep fakes. She called for a legal action and urged for creating awareness in this regard.

"I really hope that there is a nationwide awareness campaign that can be started immediately to make the general public aware of the dangers of deepfakes for girls and to report incidents instead of taking matters into their own hands," she said.

The recent viral video of a women who was entering the elevator was perceived to be actress Rashmika Mandanna. This shocking video was manipulated and it actually featured British-Indian influencer Zara Patel whose face was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna using AI's deepfake technology.

Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the video and expressed her fear and anger. She wrote on social media platform X, "My deepfake videos are being spread online. It pains me to talk about it and share it. To be honest, something like this is very scary not only for me but for each one of us who are in danger due to the misuse of this technology."

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued an advisory to major social media companies to identify misinformation, deepfakes and other content that violates rules and remove those within 36 hours after being reported to them, an official statement said on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)