Headlines

Meet actor who earned Rs 1800 crore, then gave 3 big flop films, failed to give one hit in last 6 years, his last film…

'Loan apps morph women's photos and...': Singer Chinmayi's shocking claim amid Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

WhatsApp users may soon begin to see ads on the platform, executive gives a hint

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who earned Rs 1800 crore, then gave 3 big flop films, failed to give one hit in last 6 years, his last film…

'Loan apps morph women's photos and...': Singer Chinmayi's shocking claim amid Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

7 web series to binge-watch with your family during Diwali festivities

10 Animals that wield weaponized tails

7 efficient methods for enhancing memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

HomeIndia

India

'Loan apps morph women's photos and...': Singer Chinmayi's shocking claim amid Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Chinmayi Sripaada expressed that deep fakes are going to be the next weapon to target, harass and blackmail girls for extortion and rape.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the wake of a recent deepfake viral video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now alleged that loan apps misuse women's pictures and raised the issue of misuse of AI technology and deep fake. 

She alleged that manipulated videos are not only used to harass celebrities but also common people. 

Sripaada said on social media site X, "Deepfake is going to be the next weapon, which is used by some people to target, harass and blackmail girls for extortion and rape. Their families living in a small village or town do not understand when honor is at stake." She added that women who have borrowed money from loan apps are being harassed by collectors who manipulate their pictures into obscene content, in a bid to extort money from them.

She asserted that in general, it has become very difficult to identify deep fakes. She called for a legal action and urged for creating awareness in this regard.

"I really hope that there is a nationwide awareness campaign that can be started immediately to make the general public aware of the dangers of deepfakes for girls and to report incidents instead of taking matters into their own hands," she said.

The recent viral video of a women who was entering the elevator was perceived to be actress Rashmika Mandanna. This shocking video was manipulated and it actually featured British-Indian influencer Zara Patel whose face was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna using AI's deepfake technology. 

Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the video and expressed her fear and anger. She wrote on social media platform X, "My deepfake videos are being spread online. It pains me to talk about it and share it. To be honest, something like this is very scary not only for me but for each one of us who are in danger due to the misuse of this technology."

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued an advisory to major social media companies to identify misinformation, deepfakes and other content that violates rules and remove those within 36 hours after being reported to them, an official statement said on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 56% on shoe racks, explore the deal now

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE