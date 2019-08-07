LK Advani pens heartfelt note on protege Sushma Swaraj's death

Former Deputy PM and BJP patriarch LK Advani has penned a heartfelt note on ex-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death. Sushma Swaraj was widely seen as an Advani protege. And Advani acknowledges that fact in the letter, where he says about including Sushma Swaraj in his team. The note reads:

"I am deeply distressed at the ultimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj ji.

Sushmaji is someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party- in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.

Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday.

The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss, and I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolence to Swaraj ji, Basuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti."

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

With ANI inputs