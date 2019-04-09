LK Advani, MM Joshi stay away from BJP manifesto release

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' release was a rare occasion for two reasons: the absence of party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and the presence of topmost cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who were flanking PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Later in the evening on Monday, party president Shah visited both Joshi and Advani at their homes. Shah has replaced Advani as the party's candidate from Gandhinagar, a constituency Advani represented six times.

BJP has decided not to field either Advani or Joshi for the Lok Sabha elections that kick off on Thursday. Joshi had issued a one-line statement that the party informed him he would not get a ticket. Advani has made no direct comment on the subject.

Advani, however, had blogged last week, on the eve of the party's foundation day, asking fellow party workers to "look back and look within". He had further written that in the past, BJP never regarded those who politically disagreed with it as "anti-nationals" or "enemies".

Cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman , Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan and Thawarchand Gehlot were also present at the event.

Before the Prime Minister spoke on the vision document, Shah, Jaitley, Swaraj and Singh spoke on their government's achievements.

"A negativity had permeated due to the coalition government of the past. Under our government, there has been all round development...and we will give a government that will fulfil both the aspirations and expectations of the youth," Shah said.

Jaitley said the manifesto has not been prepared with the mindset of the "tukde tukde gang or the Ivy League".

"It has been prepared with rationality and discussions, under conditions that are different from 2014. There was corruption in 2014 and the government was paralysed. Today the environment is entirely different...," he said.Swaraj said that the under PM Modi's leadership, the country's prestige touched new heights.

"It was said before 2014 the Arab world will not be visible anywhere under foreign policy of Modiji. India was invited as a chief guest by Saudi Arab in Janadriyah festival. Biggest of all is invite from OIC... an organisation of only Islamic countries. We have isolated them (Pakistan) among their own friends," she said.