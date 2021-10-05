LJP's legacy divided in 'Chacha-Bhatija' fight; name, election symbol changed

The legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan, a big Dalit face of Bihar politics, was finally divided. Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Paras had differences for a long time. With the decision of the Election Commission, now the battle for supremacy now seems to be over.

In the by-elections to be held in Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar, where political leaders are burning the midnight oil to ensure their victory. Just before this, the electoral mark of the party, which had a significant position in Bihar's politics, was erased. The legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a big face of Dalit politics, was divided a year after his death.

The Election Commission (EC) has approved the two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party as separate parties. Along with this, the commission also abolished the old name and election symbol. In future, the name of the faction headed by Chirag Paswan will be Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). His party has been allotted the Helicopter election symbol, while the name of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' party would be Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, which has been given the Sewing Machine symbol.

Election Commission (EC) allots the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan. Pashupati Kumar Paras allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and 'Sewing Machine' as election symbol by EC. pic.twitter.com/OGFwyX6ZIy — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

According to the letter issued by the Election Commission, this decision has been announced already, which means that the battle for supremacy and claims regarding the party between the two factions over the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan seems to be over. Since, Chirag's party now has his father's name, in such a situation, it is believed that he can get the benefit of this during the election season.

Notably, after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, differences emerged between his son Chirag and brother Pashupati Paras. LJP contested in the Bihar assembly elections of 2020 last year by separating from the NDA and could not get a single seat. After this, the differences between uncle and nephew deepened. Later, the faction of Pashupati Paras removed Chirag from the post of the party's national president and parliamentary party leader. Since then, that both factions were making their claim on the party.