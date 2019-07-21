Trending#

LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, passes away in Delhi

He was the brother of Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.


Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 03:16 PM IST

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan on Sunday passed away at a hospital in Delhi. He was the brother of Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.  

He was 57 years old. He represented Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Parliament. 

He was admitted at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after he suffered a major heart attack.

He was a four-term MP and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1999. In the recently held general elections, he defeated his Congress rival Dr Ashok Kumar by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes.

