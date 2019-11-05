LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan passes baton to son Chirag

The national executive of the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday elected party MP Chirag Paswan as its new president, LJP founder and outgoing president Ram Vilas Paswan said.

The national executive of the LJP which has six MPs in Lok Sabha, all from Bihar, was held in Delhi.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who founded the party in 2000 and has been part of both the Congress-led UPA and BJP-led NDA is currently the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Paswan, 73, passed on the baton to his son at the national executive on Tuesday, saying the party will touch new heights under Chirag's leadership.

In a series of tweets, Ram Vilas Paswan said Chirag's name was proposed by LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras which was supported by all members of the national executive and he was elected the LJP president.

"Congratulations to LJP Parliamentary Board President Chirag Paswan on being elected unopposed LJP national president. Chirag is a young man, a skilled organiser and a strong orator," Paswan sr said.

"The party has consistently risen to new heights since Chirag was elected as the President of the LJP Parliamentary Board in 2013. I sincerely hope that under the leadership of Chirag, the party organisation will be strong in all parts of the country and will become the voice of Dalit, exploited, oppressed, minority and youth," he added.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and currently represents Bihar's Jamui constituency in the Parliament.

An engineering graduate, he also tried his luck in Bollywood, making his debut in 'Miley Naa Miley Hum' in 2011. The film failed at the box office and Chirag subsequently joined active politics, contesting his first election in 2014 from Jamui.