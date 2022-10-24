'Living bridge of UK Indians': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's first Indian-origin PM

PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK's first Indian-origin prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak, who is set to become Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister, and said that he looks forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched last year.

Sunak scripted history on Diwali and is set to become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

The former chancellor, who won Tory leadership contest on Monday, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday. Besides being the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage, Sunak is also the youngest for around 200 years at 42 years.

In his first address to the people after being named the prime minister, Sunak said that he is "humbled and honoured" to have the support of his fellow MPs and be elected leader. Pledging to serve with integrity and humility, Sunak said he will "work day in, day out to deliver for the British people".

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak from the Conservative Party headquarters near Parliament in London.

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people," he said.

The former finance minister was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs - way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 2 p.M. Local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one "valid" nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems," said Sunak, in his latest campaign pitch, with reference to the economic turmoil he is inheriting following Truss' disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget last month.

Sunak was runner-up in the last leadership race, securing the highest backing from MPs but losing out to Liz Truss after the vote went to Tory members.

The outgoing Prime Minister won on a mandate to slash taxes to spark economic growth, but she was forced to U-turn on almost all of her economic policies after her mini-budget sent the markets into financial turmoil and the Pound Sterling crashing.

Last week, she dramatically resigned and triggered another Tory leadership race, this time expedited by the 1922 Committee given the urgency of the economic climate.

Sunak had famously challenged Truss' plans as "fairy-tale economics", and his supporters repeatedly pointed out how he had got the big calls right and was therefore the right candidate to restore economic credibility.