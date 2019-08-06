Lives lost in J&K because of Article 370, says Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra welcomed Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370, saying it gave him happiness from within. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Rajya Sabha MP dismissed the claims made by an opposition leader, saying that lives had been lost in Jammu and Kashmir because of Article 370. “An opposition leader said that Kashmir became a part of India because of Article 370. This is wrong. Article 370 came in 1949 while Kashmir became a part of India in 1947. Lives were lost in Kashmir due to Article 370,” said Chandra.

He also slammed two Members of Parliament, who earlier on Monday, “disrespected the Indian Constitution”. “They never respected the Constitution,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

Chandra further cited an incident during 1994-95 when Pakistan was facing general election and Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister. “People used to watch Zee TV in Pakistan. Bhutto had stopped the broadcast of the poll campaign of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan…we sent a team from London and ensured the coverage,” he said.

Chandra said he was then called by a judicial association in Pakistan. “They told me the issue of Kashmir can be resolved if Article 370 is revoked. I came back and asked parties here as to why the Article was not being scrapped. They said it should be a political decision and since it doesn’t suit them they’re not repealing,” said Chandra.

Chandra also mentioned an anecdote when he had gone to Kashmir for his ‘Subhash Chandra Show’ and Mehbooba Mufti government had said ‘we can’t guarantee your security’. “However, I still went ahead with the interaction with 2,000-odd youth that lasted for four hours. The youth were completely pro-India but were scared of the separatists,” Chandra said.