Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson's jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Shweta Bachchan reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — Says this about mother Jaya Bachchan's role

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Liven Up The Spirits With A Pair Of Birks

Diwali is around the corner, be ready to add the glitz and glamour to your shoe collection

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

India as a country is well known for its rich cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity. Diwali is an occasion when everyone unites to soak in the spirit of festivities. Homes are decorated with lights and flowers, diyas and rangolis in a bid to invite good fortune, health and prosperity. The exchange of sweets and chocolates with friends and family is customary during this time. Skies can be seen illuminated with eco-friendly fireworks which is a treat to the eyes. Birkenstock offers an extensive range of Birkenstocks Festive Collection to lift your festive spirits even higher.

Diwali is as beautiful and vibrant as it is tiring (in a fun way!) From visiting your relatives and friends to attending a Diwali cards party, everyone is dressed to the nines! To look even more alluring without compromising on comfort, Birkenstock footwear is there to assist you. Birkenstock stands for excellent comfort, high functionality and extraordinary quality.

Birkenstock’s popularity is predominantly due to two key factors: comfort and quality, which have been the brand’s vision since its inception in 1774. As one of the world's most iconic brands, it is widely recognized for its classic open footwear, including the Arizona and Boston. Birkenstocks core products are its unique and anatomically shaped footbeds. Birkenstock has been the pioneer in inventing the footbed and has coined the term "footbed”.

What is a footbed?

The design of the footbed has been thought through down to the smallest detail and is based on the natural footprint of a foot in the sand which ensures that the feet endure many hours in shoes as stress-free as possible. This supports health and promotes well-being.

Their festive collection features a range of pain-free and fashionable sandals and mules. One fan-favorite has been Madrid, It comes in an exceptionally cozy version with a color-coordinated shearling lining and straps. Moreover, the Gizeh sandal with its festive glitter strap has an optimum grip with a minimalist, fashionable design. One of the most hot-selling ranges due to its dressy appeal and supreme quality is the Mayari range. It is one of the most contemporary options and it can go well with your ethnic attires and modern looks this festive season.

The optimal footwear for this festive season should be comfy and elegant for you to celebrate with your relatives and friends without turning your smile into a frown! It is the perfect gift for your near and dear ones, a pair of Birks will not only strengthen your relationship but also be a gift they will cherish forever.

Birkenstock is the go-to footwear for style-conscious women and men who love pain-free walking, from conference rooms to the beach. The high level of quality that you are looking for is the result of carefully selected, high-quality materials from sustainable sources. The enduring, durable build and premium craftsmanship make it a must-buy for your shoe rack! It is one pair you won’t mind investing in!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

