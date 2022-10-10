Liven Up The Spirits With A Pair Of Birks

Diwali is around the corner, be ready to add the glitz and glamour to your shoe collection

Diwali is around the corner, be ready to add the glitz and glamour to your shoe collection

India as a country is well known for its rich cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity. Diwali is an occasion when everyone unites to soak in the spirit of festivities. Homes are decorated with lights and flowers, diyas and rangolis in a bid to invite good fortune, health and prosperity. The exchange of sweets and chocolates with friends and family is customary during this time. Skies can be seen illuminated with eco-friendly fireworks which is a treat to the eyes. Birkenstock offers an extensive range of Birkenstocks Festive Collection to lift your festive spirits even higher.

Diwali is as beautiful and vibrant as it is tiring (in a fun way!) From visiting your relatives and friends to attending a Diwali cards party, everyone is dressed to the nines! To look even more alluring without compromising on comfort, Birkenstock footwear is there to assist you. Birkenstock stands for excellent comfort, high functionality and extraordinary quality.

Birkenstock’s popularity is predominantly due to two key factors: comfort and quality, which have been the brand’s vision since its inception in 1774. As one of the world's most iconic brands, it is widely recognized for its classic open footwear, including the Arizona and Boston. Birkenstocks core products are its unique and anatomically shaped footbeds. Birkenstock has been the pioneer in inventing the footbed and has coined the term "footbed”.

What is a footbed?

The design of the footbed has been thought through down to the smallest detail and is based on the natural footprint of a foot in the sand which ensures that the feet endure many hours in shoes as stress-free as possible. This supports health and promotes well-being.

Their festive collection features a range of pain-free and fashionable sandals and mules. One fan-favorite has been Madrid, It comes in an exceptionally cozy version with a color-coordinated shearling lining and straps. Moreover, the Gizeh sandal with its festive glitter strap has an optimum grip with a minimalist, fashionable design. One of the most hot-selling ranges due to its dressy appeal and supreme quality is the Mayari range. It is one of the most contemporary options and it can go well with your ethnic attires and modern looks this festive season.

The optimal footwear for this festive season should be comfy and elegant for you to celebrate with your relatives and friends without turning your smile into a frown! It is the perfect gift for your near and dear ones, a pair of Birks will not only strengthen your relationship but also be a gift they will cherish forever.

Birkenstock is the go-to footwear for style-conscious women and men who love pain-free walking, from conference rooms to the beach. The high level of quality that you are looking for is the result of carefully selected, high-quality materials from sustainable sources. The enduring, durable build and premium craftsmanship make it a must-buy for your shoe rack! It is one pair you won’t mind investing in!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)