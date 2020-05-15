Live Updates: With 69 fresh cases, COVID-19 tally in Karnataka reaches 1,056

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 82,000-mark on Friday, while the death toll has crossed the 2,600-mark.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently, recording nearly 1,500 cases in a single day, the highest to date. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 27,500 positive cases of infection and more than 1,000 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 16,700-mark and the death toll has topped the 620-mark as well. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

The Maharashtra government is most likely to extend the lockdown in the state till May 31 even as the Centre is yet to make an announcement on extension of the social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus beyond May 17.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the second tranche of economic stimulus package which focused on migrant workers, street vendors, and small farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday already announced a cumulative package of Rs 20 lakh crore (nearly 10% of GDP) to provide relief to various segments of the economy. The package includes the already announced PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, providing grains and cash to the poor, and Rs 5.6 lakh crore stimulus provided through various monetary policy measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Friday, 15th May 2020:

Two more CISF personnel from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19. One is from GRSE and the other is from the Indian Museum unit. Total 39 active cases among CISF personnel in Kolkata.

Karnataka update:

New Cases Reported- 69

Total Active Cases- 539

Total Discharges- 480

Total Covid Deaths- 36

Death of Covid +ve patient due to Non-Covid cause- 01

Total Positive Cases- 1056

Admitted in ICU (among total active cases)- 11

15:49 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 11 new #COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, 13 (Tripura-10, Delhi -03) BSF personnel have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus: BSF

15:44 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi NCR will be taken by the Government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared with the media and public: Anuj Dayal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

15:17 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

No new deaths, 425 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Delhi is now 8895 (including 5254 active cases and 3518 recovered/discharged/migrated): Delhi Health Department

No new deaths, 425 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Delhi is now 8895 (including 5254 active cases and 3518 recovered/discharged/migrated): Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/EN7zkLE7I7 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

14:49 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

One more person has been tested positive for #COVID19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases to 79 out of which 28 cases are active: Uttarakhand Health Department

13:49 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

We have sent our written recommendation that we want this lockdown to be continued. Let Government of India take a view because it is not a single step, to take recommendations, but many steps have to be considered: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

12:46 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Punjab rise to 1942 with 7 new positive cases reported today: Punjab Health Department

12:35 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

45 new COVID19 cases reported in the state from 14th May, 5pm to 12noon today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 1032: Karnataka Health Department

11:57 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

1,061 personnel of Maharashtra Police including 112 police officers have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Out of the total infected police personnel, 174 have been cured while 9 others lost their lives: Maharashtra Police

11:44 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a petition seeking direction to close liquor shops, as the shops are not maintaining social distancing and following other norms.

11:33 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on #COVID19, underway at the Health Ministry. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also present.

11:15 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' and other senior officials of the state today, over #COVID19 pandemic.

10:51 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

We have sent proposals to the centre. Most of the people have given proposal to wear mask in public space & maintain social distancing. They've suggested that movement of buses and metro rails may be started in limited numbers to maintain social distancing: Delhi Health Minister

10:29 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

World Bank announces a USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to the Govt of India programmes.

10:15 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM. #EconomicPackage

10:05 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

9 more new cases confirmed in Nepal. Tests for #COVID19 undertaken at National Public Health Laboratory and Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj has confirmed 9 more cases on early Friday morning. Final toll till 8:20 AM stands at 258: Nepal Health Ministry

09:50 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Positive cases detected during the day (14th May) - 61. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 672, including 158 discharged and 3 deaths: Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha #COVID19

09:29 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Yesterday 145 Shramik trains were run & 2.10 lakh passengers were carried: Ministry of Railways

09:14 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Spike of 3967 #COVID19 cases & 100 deaths in India, in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the country is now at 81970, including 51401 active cases, 27920 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2649 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

09:08 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

The number of #COVID19 cases has reached 4589 in Rajasthan, with 55 more people testing positive today. Number of active cases & death toll stands at 1818 & 125, respectively: Rajasthan Health Department

Number of #COVID19 cases has reached 4589 in Rajasthan, with 55 more people testing positive today. Number of active cases & death toll stands at 1818 & 125, respectively: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/kmRzyOTXuQ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

08:45 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Out of the 708 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 7 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

08:35 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid #CoronaLockdown. The passengers are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid #CoronaLockdown. The passengers are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport pic.twitter.com/Q3RnrhWy0g — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

08:22 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

INS Jalashwa berthed alongside Maldives Ports Ltd in the early hours today. Immigration/Check-in activities have commenced at Velana International Airport for embarking the Indian Navy ship. Approximately 700 Indian nationals are expected to embark today.

INS Jalashwa berthed alongside Maldives Ports Ltd in the early hours today. Immigration/Check-in activities have commenced at Velana International Airport for embarking the Indian Navy ship. Approximately 700 Indian nationals are expected to embark today. #OperationSamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/Of6aUoa48U — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

07:53 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Delhi: Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. One of them, Rita, says "My home is in Hardoi. My landlord has kicked me out as I couldn't pay rent. My children are small but there's no other option but to walk home."

06:41 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple when its portals opened.

06:38 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Special Train: The first special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers on Friday.

06:28 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

Rajasthan: Death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 125 with 4 more deaths; tally 4,534 after 206 new cases, including 59 in Udaipur, 36 in Jodhpur, 22 in Jalore, 20 in Jaipur & 17 in Nagaur districts; active cases 1,771. (PTI input)

06:28 IST Friday, 15 May 2020

West Bengal: Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, say they are expecting a huge loss in the coming days as the entire idol-making business has come to a halt due to #CoronavirusLockdown