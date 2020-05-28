With 2,598 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, tally rises to 59,546

The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble India as the number of confirmed cases is rapidly increasing.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble India as the number of confirmed cases is rapidly increasing. Over the major part of the last week, the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.58 lakh-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,500-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 57,000 positive cases of infection and close to 1,900 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Thursday, May 28 2020

Mumbai update:

New cases in last 24 hours: 1,438

Total cases: 35,273

Deaths in last 24 hours: 38

Death toll: 1,135

Recovered: 9,817

Maharashtra update:

New cases in last 24 hours: 2,598

Total cases: 59,546

Deaths in last 24 hours: 85

Death toll: 1,982

Discharged: 18,616

Active cases: 38,939

People tested so far: 4,19,417

With 367 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, tally rises to 15,572; 22 more patients die, death toll rises to 960

With 1024 new cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike; tally crosses 16,000

Delhi records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 positive cases with 1024 cases, taking the total number of cases to 16,281:

New cases: 1024

Total cases: 16,281

Death toll: 316 (13 fresh cases)

Active cases: 8470

West Bengal reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases.

New cases reported in 24hrs - 344

Total cases - 4536

Total active cases - 2573

COVID-19 deaths in 24hrs - 6

Total deaths - 223

Samples tested in 24hrs - 9256

Total samples tested - 166513

Discharged in 24hrs - 90

Karnataka government bars travellers from Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

The decision includes flight, road and train services.

The reason for banning travellers from 5 states is said to be because of high number of positive cases coming from these states.

Of 115 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka on Thursday, 97 cases of these are who travelled from other states while 18 are local

15:10 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Karnataka update for May 28

* New Cases Reported (from 27/05/2020, 5:00 PM to 28/05/2020, 12 pm today) 75

* Total Active Cases 1635

* Total Positive Cases 2493

* Total COVID-19 Deaths 47

* Today’s Discharges 28

* Total Discharges 809

14:15 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter in Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7. (PTI)

13:40 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a meeting with all states and Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday on the issue of "Public Health Response" to COVID-19, the deadly virus which has infected 1,58,333 people across the country so far. Municipal Commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur have also been requested to join the meeting, the Home Ministry said.

12:00 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

An SHO of the Delhi Police stationed at Madhu Vihar tests positive for coronavirus while two police officers posted at LNJP hospital have also reportedly been infected.

09:30 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Pune reports 75 new cases taking its total to 6,716 with 300 fatalities.

09:15 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

New cases in the last 24 hours - 6566, dead - 194. Recovery rate - 42.75%

09:15 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

India's total cases jump to 1,58,333 with 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

08:50 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announces a penalty of Rs 500 on any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public. (ANI)

08:00 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday.

07:39 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns