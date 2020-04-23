Live updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 6,427; death toll 283

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India crossed the 20,000-mark on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India crossed the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll crossing 650 till Thursday morning.

As of 7:00 AM on Thursday, COVID-19 has globally infected over 26.26 lakh people and killed over 1.83 lakh people, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that coronavirus will remain with us for a long time and warned that several countries are still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.

The central government has also exempted additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students and shops of electric fans from the lockdown restrictions. It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued revised guidelines to exempt certain activities during the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

The government has also approved an ordinance through which an accused involved in the attack on healthcare workers could be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years in imprisonment depending on the grievousness of the injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the ordinance.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India

Delhi update:

128 confirmed positive today, total cases reach 2376

Two patients died in last 24 hours, death toll 50

84 discharged after treatment, total 898 discharged

Maharashtra update:

778 patients tested corona positive today, total reaches 6427

14 dead today, death toll reaches 283

Mumbai: 4205 cases, 167 deaths.

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 2624 (369 in last 24 hours)

Active cases- 2254

Deaths - 112 (11 in last 24 hours)

Ahmedabad: 1652 cases, 69 deaths

Seven coronavirus positive in Delhi's Mansarovar area, including a Delhi Police ASI

Six are from a family while ASI is their neighbour

An apartment building has been sealed in the Mehrauli area of Delhi after two members of a family, including a healthcare worker, found corona positive. Nearly 250 people live in the building

Tamil Nadu corona update:

1683 total cases

54 new cases today

90 discharged today

752 total discharged

908 Active cases

2 deaths today

State death toll 20

Total of 400 cases recorded in Chennai

Total number of confirmed cases in India - 21700

Total cured/discharged- 4325

Dead- 686

In last 24 hours, 1229 cases and 34 dead

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 148 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2248 724 48 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2407 179 103 11 Haryana 262 140 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 14 Jharkhand 49 8 3 15 Karnataka 443 141 17 16 Kerala 438 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1695 148 81 19 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 83 32 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 28 Telangana 960 197 24 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1509 187 21 32 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21700* 4325 686

17:54 IST

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM tweets:

Good News! For the first time in GB Nagar, number of cured patients is more than number of active patients

Total Cured-54

Total Active Cases-49

But, we have to be extremely cautious as the virus growth is exponential and recovery is linear. Geographical location lends itself for high risk

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha: 58 new COVID cases in last 24 hours. Total active cases 334 now. Death toll at 15. 103 discharged till date. 953 tests done till date.

Total 12 laboratories are there where testing was conducted. RG Kar and CNCI Rajarhat added new. Fresh cases in last 24 hours have been reported from Hoogly, Kolkata, Howrah and N 24 Parganas. In Malda, testing of 120 samples all negative no positive cases from Malda district: Sinha

Dombivali in Kalyan near Mumbai has so far reported 108 cases. 33 discharged, 3 killed

Karnataka update

18 new cases since 5 pm yesterday.

As of 5:00 PM of 23rd April 2020, 445 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 17 deaths & 145 discharges

2 new cases in Balasore. Total cases in Odisha 89

More than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Finance Ministry

12:30 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

Karnataka update - Till date 443 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths & 141 discharges. 16 new positive cases have been reported from 22th April 2020, 5:00 PM to 23thApril 2020, 12:00 noon.

12:10 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

Maharashtra:

TOTAL CASES: 5649

NEW CASES; 431

TOTAL DEATHS: 269

NEW DEATHS: 18

MORTALITY: 4.76 %

Maharashtra mortality rate 4.76 % is more than national average 3.18% but lower than world average 6.84%

11:50 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

Four tigers and three lions have tested COVID-19 positive at the Bronx Zoo in New York, authorities announced.

9:10 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

Total cases 21,393, Death toll 681. New cases in last 24 hours 1409, deaths 41

8:15 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

Around 12 members of a family in Delhi's Jama Masjid area test positive for coronavirus. The lane at which their house was located is being sealed.

7:30 IST Thursday, 23 April 2020

The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.