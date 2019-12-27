Live updates: Anti-CAA protesters gather outside Delhi's Jama Masjid

As Friday prayers will invite huge crowds to the mosques, in view of the violent protests that erupted in several parts of the country, authorities have amped up security and taken precautionary measures.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTS

Protesters marching towards PM's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad stopped by Delhi Police. The protesters took part in the march with their hands tied so they can't be blamed for violence and arson during the protest.

14:25 IST Friday, 27 December 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah in Shimla: Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone.

14:15 IST Friday, 27 December 2019

Congress leader Alka Lamba is also present at the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Jama Masjid.

14:11 IST Friday, 27 December 2019

People gather outside Delhi's Jama Masjid to peacefully protest against the CAA. Heavy police deployment in the area.

13:55 IST Friday, 27 December 2019

Bheem Army has begun protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in the Jorbagh area of the national capital.

While Section 144 was imposed in the entire Uttar Pradesh, internet services in several districts have also been suspended to curb the spread of fake information through social media. The affected districts include Bulandshahar, Agra, Sambhal, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Mathura, Shamli, and Aligarh.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a crackdown on miscreants who resorted to violence during the protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act.

Properties of at least 498 protesters, who vandalised public properties in the state will be seized. A notice has been already sent to these protesters regarding the same. According to a circular, the government has identified the 'anti-socials' who caused damage to public property while taking part in anti-CAA protests. It will now confiscate their property to recover the damages.