India

'Live telecast not possible':West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declines 'live streaming' of meet with junior doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with protesting junior doctors to discuss their demands.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 08:31 AM IST

'Live telecast not possible':West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declines 'live streaming' of meet with junior doctors
Mamata Banerjee refuses live telecast of meeting with doctors: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to protesting junior doctors to attend a meeting at her residence on Saturday, as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict at RG Kar Medical College. The junior doctors, who had gathered outside her residence, demanded that the meeting be live-streamed for transparency, but Banerjee explained that because the matter is now before the Supreme Court, live streaming was not possible. Instead, she offered to video-record the meeting and provide them with a copy, pending court approval.

Banerjee expressed her frustration at the situation, asking the doctors not to insult her by refusing to meet. She explained that she had waited on three previous occasions for them to attend talks, but they had not come. Meanwhile, the doctors claimed they were waiting for the chief minister to meet them, highlighting a communication gap between the two sides.

 

 

Photos shared by the state secretariat showed Banerjee, along with top officials such as the Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, waiting at her residence for the delegation of doctors. The doctors insisted that the meeting be live-streamed, arguing that this would ensure transparency and allow other junior doctors protesting at the site to know the outcome of the talks. However, officials explained that live streaming was not possible due to the meeting being held at the CM's residence.

Banerjee had earlier scheduled a meeting with 15 representatives from the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front to address the doctors’ concerns. The doctors welcomed her visit to the protest site and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue if their demand for transparency was met.

The junior doctors had earlier sent an email to Banerjee requesting another meeting with her, describing her visit as a goodwill gesture. They hoped that the meeting would bring clarity to their demands, which had led to 35 days of peaceful protests.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had visited the protest site and addressed the doctors, reassuring them that she would look into their demands and take action if necessary. She asked the doctors to return to work, promising that no action would be taken against them, as she respected their right to protest. However, the doctors maintained that they would not compromise until their demands were met.

A similar meeting on Thursday had failed to take place after the government refused the doctors' request for live-streaming. The doctors have vowed to continue their protests, demanding justice for the RG Kar incident and transparency in the discussions.

