Pragya Thakur barred from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings during winter session after remarks on Godse

Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi have slammed BJP MP Pragya Thakur for hailing Godse.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has once again raked a controversy following her comments hailing the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse during a Lok Sabha debate on Wednesday.

Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi have slammed BJP MP Pragya Thakur for hailing Godse.

Speaking on Pragya Thakur's remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so. pic.twitter.com/uDBrY28kRq — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

BJP working president JP Nadda also reacted on the controversy and said Pragya Thakur's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. She will be removed from the consultative committee of defence."

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings," JP Nadda said.

Parliament | live updates

12:13 IST | November 28, 2019

BJP has barred Pragya Singh Thakur from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the winter session, a day after the controversial Lok Sabha MP made remarks referring to Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

11:47 IST | November 28, 2019

Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, hailing Nathuram Godse.

Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbbhakt'. pic.twitter.com/Jj0NLd8Vmi — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

11:40 IST | November 28, 2019

"It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi & a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens pic.twitter.com/L6PgCPx12U — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

11:15 IST | November 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has also slammed BJP MP saying, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament."

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot.



A sad day, in the history of

India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Pragya Thakur hailed Nathuram Godse when DMK member A Raja, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks on Godse triggered protests by the opposition members.

"You cannot give the example of Godse as he was a nationalist," said the BJP MP. (The original term used by Pragya Thakur to hail Godse has been expunged from records by Lok Sabha Om Birla).

When asked to clarify her remarks, Thakur later said she would respond on Thursday.

Thakur, a Malegaon-blasts accused currently out on bail, had in May caused nationwide outrage when she made similar remarks during his campaign for Bhopal Lol Sabha seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to a TV channel had, asserted that he won't be able to forgive her ever for the controversial statement.

She had also kicked up a storm by saying IPS officer Karkare died during 26/11 attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her.

Earlier last week, her nomination to a parliamentary committee on defence also triggered a controversy.