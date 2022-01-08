EC announces Assembly election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in a press conference held today (Saturday).

Besides the poll schedule, COVID-19 protocols were also announced amid the rising number of cases across India.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab will go to the polls this time. As many as 18.34 crore voters will vote, of which 8.55 crore are woman electors.

EC chief Sushil Chandra said, "For the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has made conduct of elections difficult. It is our duty to see how to conduct elections safely. The EC has put in place new protocols"

#WATCH Live: Election Commission of India announces Assembly polls schedule for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/c9oDf6AdJd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

He also said, "As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views & ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place."

He added, "We are also giving the candidates the online facility to file nominations." At least one polling booth in each assembly constituency will be exclusively managed by women personnel to encourage women voters, he added.

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients can vote by postal ballot, CEC said.

Candidates contesting polls will be given an option for online nomination, the Election Commission said.

Zero tolerance towards money-power and misuse of government machinery, the Election Commission added.

CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Any violation of model code of conduct, coming into effect with announcement of election schedule, will be strictly dealt with."

Officials at the polling stations will be double vaccinated, CEC Chandra said.

In view of COVID-19 conditions, polling timing has been increased.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10 (first phase), February 14 (second phase), February 20 (third phase), February 23 (fourth phase), February 27 (fifth phase), March 3 (sixth phase), March 7 (seventh phase)



The Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 (one phase).

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 14 (one phase).

The Assembly elections in Goa will be held on February 14 (one phase).

The Assembly elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 (first phase), March 3 (second phase)

The date of counting will be March 10.