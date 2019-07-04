Headlines

'Live a little, ek hi zindagi mili hai': IIT Hyderabd student commits suicide, leaves emotional suicide note for friends

20-year-old Mark Andrews Charles from Varanasi committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at IIT Hyderabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 01:32 AM IST

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said Tuesday.

The student was identified as 20-year-old Mark Andrews Charles from Varanasi. 

"He had gone to his hostel room at about 11 pm Monday. As he did not show up, his friends broke open the door of his room in the afternoon Tuesday and found him hanging," Sangareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police P.Sridhar Reddy said.

He said the student, who was pursuing his Master in Designing, had completed his final year exam some days ago and he was preparing for his final presentation.

"In wee hours of Tuesday, Charles hanged himself to death in his room inside the campus hostel. His friends informed us about the incident. We have recovered a suicide note from his room in which he apologised to his parents and friends for taking the extreme step. The body has been shifted to the local government hospital for post mortem," the police said.

He hailed from Naria Lanka locality in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police found a suicide note written in his diary in which he mentioned that he may not get good marks and there was no future for "failures in the world", the DSP said.

"I don’t have a job, probably wouldn’t get one. No one hires a loser! It’s amazing to look at my grade sheet. A few more letters and it’ll look like an alphabet chart," he wrote in the suicide note. 

Anxiety and depression may be the reason for the suicide, police said.

Andrew mentioned names of some of his friends in the note recalling his association with them, police said. "Ankit, Rajjo, IT me kaam karte karte apni life matt bhul jana. Live a little everyday. Ek hi zindagi mili hain,” he wrote. 

“I did have dreams, just like everyone. But now, it’s pretty empty. All this positivity, the constant smiling, telling people that I am ok, even though I’m not," he said in the letter addressed to his parents and friends. 

"I never thought I would end up letting all of you down. Do not miss me. I dont deserve it I am not worthy. Just know that I love you all back just the way you did because that is what friends do right? And also I am not doing this because I am sad now..."

He expressed regret to his parents for not being able to do justice to all their sacrifices.

"Thank you for being the best parents.. I am sorry I turned out to be such a waste," he said in the suicide note.

He asked his parents not to bury him and instead donate his body for medical use. "I’ll make a good specimen cadaver to the future doctors of India," he wrote.

IIT-Hyderabad condoled the death of its student. This is the second suicide this year at the institution.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May his soul rest in peace," the institution said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

On January 31 this year, M.Anirudh, a third year student of Mechanical and Aerospace engineering, committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building. 

(With PTI inputs)

