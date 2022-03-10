'Little Mufflerman' makes a comeback after AAP wins Punjab Assembly elections 2022



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set foot in the state of Punjab with a landslide victory acquiring 92 seats out of 117 seats.

Now that Delhi and Punjab have the same ruling parties, another common factor that appeared today while counting what the 'little mufflerman' that has also appeared during the Delhi Elections in 2020.

In 2020, Avyan Tomar, the little boy was seen dressed as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal donning a maroon sweater, fake moustache and the AAP cap. He also wore similar spectacles as Kejriwal.

After AAP declared its win in Punjab, the kid decided to go for a yellow turban instead of a cap signifying AAP's win in Punjab. He was seen outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

Notably, when the little kid first appeared in 2020, the Twitter AAP handle also shared an image of the baby and captioned it "mufflerman'. However, this time around the kid has grown a little.