List of Shiv Sena candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly was held on Thursday. Polling on all 288 constituencies took place on October 21.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats while its alliance partner Shiv Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats. BJP and Shiv Sena had contested on 164 and 126 seats respectively.

The opposition alliance of Congress and NCP performed better than expected with both parties getting more seats than the last election. Congress candidates on 44 seats tasted victory while the NCP won 54 seats.

In 2014 elections which the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately, the two parties won 122 and 63 seats (185 together), respectively. The Congress and the NCP - who fought the election together - won 42 and 41 seats (83 together), respectively.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 Live: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates