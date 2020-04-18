List of services that will remain open across India from April 20

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government has gradually put up additional activities -- such as collection, harvesting of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers -- in the list of exempted activities during the coronavirus lockdown, aiming to keep the economy afloat during these tumultuous times.

However, the central government has now particularly clarified the activities that will remain open all over India with effect from April 20 onwards.

The Union Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle to inform regarding the list of all that will remain open in India with effect from April 20:

List of services that will remain open in India with effect from April 20:

All Health Services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

to remain functional All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

to remain fully functional Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

aquaculture industry to remain functional Plantation activities such as tea , coffee , and rubber plantations to remain functional with a maximum of 50% of workers

, , and to remain functional with a maximum of 50% of workers Animal husbandry activities to remain functional

activities to remain functional The financial sector to remain functional

to remain functional The social sector to remain functional

to remain functional MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

works are allowed with strict implementation of and Public Utilities to remain functional

to remain functional Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

(inter and intra) state is allowed Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

to be encouraged Supply of essential goods is allowed

Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries/Industrial Establishments (both Government and Private) will be allowed to operate

Construction activities will be allowed to operate

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of state/UTs local authority are allowed

Offices of the Government of India and OFfices of the State and UT Governments will remain open

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones. Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 14,000-mark on Saturday. Currently, the tally stands at 14,378 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,992 cured, migrated, or discharged patients and 480 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Saturday marks Day 4 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.