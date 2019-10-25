List of JJP candidates for Harayana Assembly Elections 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 for which the polling took place on October 21.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) fielded 88 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019. Dushyant Chautala, the party leader fought the elections from the Uchana Kalana segment, taking on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata.

As of 12:32 PM, the party is leading on 11 seats and is predicted to be the 'kingmaker' as none of the other parties have a clean majority yet. Both BJP and Congress are leading on 38 and 30 seats respectively.

However, Chautala has denied having a discussion on an alliance.

The party released its poll manifesto last week for polls, promising 75% reservation in jobs for the local youth which constitute a sizeable chunk of approximately 1.83 crore voters of the state. It promised to bring the "Right to Work Act", under which jobs will be given as per one's qualification.

With unemployment being a major issue for the Haryana polls, the JJP also promised the creation of a separate employment ministry in the state whose main task will be to provide jobs.

Another promise included an assistance of Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth and extra ten marks for students from rural areas when they appear in competitive examinations in the state.

Polling in 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 took place on Monday to decide the fate of 1,169 candidates. Voting began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM on the same day. Till 6 PM the overall voter turnout was recorded at 61.72%.

Harayana Assembly Elections 2019 live: List of JJP candidates