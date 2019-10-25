Trending#

List of JJP candidates for Harayana Assembly Elections 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 for which the polling took place on October 21.


JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala. Photo: ANI Twitter

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 12:35 PM IST

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 for which the polling took place on October 21.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) fielded 88 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019.  Dushyant Chautala, the party leader fought the elections from the Uchana Kalana segment, taking on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata.

As of 12:32 PM, the party is leading on 11 seats and is predicted to be the 'kingmaker' as none of the other parties have a clean majority yet. Both BJP and Congress are leading on 38 and 30 seats respectively.

However, Chautala has denied having a discussion on an alliance.

The party released its poll manifesto last week for polls, promising 75% reservation in jobs for the local youth which constitute a sizeable chunk of approximately 1.83 crore voters of the state. It promised to bring the "Right to Work Act", under which jobs will be given as per one's qualification.

With unemployment being a major issue for the Haryana polls, the JJP also promised the creation of a separate employment ministry in the state whose main task will be to provide jobs.

Another promise included an assistance of Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth and extra ten marks for students from rural areas when they appear in competitive examinations in the state.

Polling in 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 took place on Monday to decide the fate of 1,169 candidates. Voting began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM on the same day. Till 6 PM the overall voter turnout was recorded at 61.72%.

Harayana Assembly Elections 2019 live: List of JJP candidates

Name Constituency Result
Adampur Ramesh Kumar LOST
Ambala City Harpal Singh LOST
Assandh Brij Sharma LOST
Ateli Samrat LOST
Badhra Naina Singh LOST
Badkhal Islamudeen Pappu LOST
Badli Sanjay Kablana LOST
Badshahpur Rishi Raj Rana LOST
Bahadurgarh Sanjay Dalal LOST
Baroda Bhupinder Malik LOST
Barwala Jogi Ram Sihag WON
Bawal Shyam Sunder Sabharwal Awaited
Bawani Khera Ram Singh Vaid Awaited
Beri Upender Kadian LOST
Bhiwani Dr Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj LOST
Dabwali Saravjit Singh Masitan LOST
Dadri Satpal Sangwan LOST
Ellenabad O P Sihag LOST
Faridabad Kuldeep Tewatia LOST
Faridabad NIT Tejpal LOST
Fatehabad Virender LOST
Ferozepur Jhirka Aman Ahmed LOST
Ganaur Randhir Singh Malik LOST
Garhi Sampla Kiloi Dr Sandeep Hooda Awaited
Gharaunda Umed Singh LOST
Gohana Kuldeep Malik LOST
Guhla Ishwar Singh WON
Gurgaon Sube Singh Bohra LOST
Hansi Rahul Makkar LOST
Hathin Harsh Kumar LOST
Hisar Jitender Sheoran Manav LOST
Hodal Yashveer Awaited
Indri Gurdev Singh LOST
Israna Dayanand Urlana Awaited
Jagadhri Arjun Singh LOST
Jhajjar Naseeb Kumar Awaited
Jind Mahabir Gupta LOST
Julana Amarjeet Dhanda WON
Kaithal Ramphal Malik LOST
Kalanaur Rajender Valmiki Awaited
Kalanwali Nirmal Singh Malri Awaited
Kalanwali Virender Singh LOST
Kalayat Satvinder Singh LOST
Kalka Kiran Chaudhary LOST
Karnal Tej Bahadur LOST
Kharkhauda Pawan Kumar Awaited
Kosli Ramphal S/0 Richhpal LOST
Ladwa Dr Santosh Dahiya LOST
Loharu Alka Arya LOST
Mahendragarh Foji Rao Ramesh Palri LOST
Meham Hargian Singh LOST
Mulana Amar Nath Awaited
Nagal Chaudhry Mula Ram Awaited
Nalwa Virender Choudhary LOST
Naraingarh Ram Singh LOST
Narnaul Kamlesh Saini LOST
Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam WON
Narwana Ram Niwas Awaited
Nilokheri Bhim Singh Jalala LOST
Nuh Tayyab Hussain LOST
Palwal Gaya Lal LOST
Panchkula Ajay Gautam LOST
Panipat City Jaidev Naultha LOST
Panipat Rural Devender Kadian LOST
Pataudi Deep Chand Awaited
Pehowa Randhir Singh LOST
Punahana Iqbal LOST
Pundri Rajesh Kumar (Raju Dhull Pai) LOST
Radaur Manga Ram LOST
Rai Ajit Antil LOST
Rania Kuldeep Singh LOST
Ratia Manju Bala Awaited
Rewari Malkhan Singh LOST
Rohtak Rajesh Saini LOST
Sadhaura Dr Kusum Sherwal Awaited
Safidon Dayanand Kundu LOST
Samalkha Brham Pal Rawal LOST
Shahbad Ram Karan WON
Sirsa Rajender Ganeriwala LOST
Sohna Rohtas Singh LOST
Sonipat Amit LOST
Thanesar Yogesh Kumar LOST
Tigaon Pardeep Kumar Bankura LOST
Tohana Devender Singh Babli WON
Tosham Sita Ram LOST
Uchana Kalan Dushyant Chautala WON
Uklana Anoop Dhanak Awaited
Yamunanagar Salesh Tyagi LOST

