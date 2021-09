Counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections is underway since 8 am today for which the polling took place for all 288 constituencies on October 21.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance win in the 13th Maharashtra assembly elections.

The voting for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra was held on October 21 which also coincided with voting for the Assembly Elections in Haryana.

A voter turnout of 60.46% was recorded in Maharashtra. Total voters in Maharashtra are 8,98,39,600 - 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men - who were eligible to cast their votes on October 21 to elect 288 new members of the new assembly.

A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.

Also read List of NCP candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Winners and losers

The BJP contested the state polls in an alliance - Mahayuti - with Shiv Sena and some other smaller allies. It fielded candidates on 150 seats, Sena on 124 seats while 14 seats have gone to smaller allies including RPI-A.

As for Shiv Sena, this is the first time that a member of the Thackeray family contested an election. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, contested from Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Also read List of Shiv Sena candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Winners and losers

The ruling alliance's main adversary is "maha-aghadi", led by the Congress and the NCP. The Congress fielded 147 candidates and the ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 121.

List of Congress candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Winners and losers