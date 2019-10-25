List of Congress candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, polling for which took place on October 21, was held on Thursday.

The Congress emerged as the second largest party by winning 31 seats, behind the BJP's tally of 40 seats.

Congress party had fielded 84 candidates in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was contesting from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. He emerged victorious in the keenly watched contest.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was fighting polls from the Kaithal Assembly seat but lost.

Before the elections, Congress witnessed several leaders switching allegiance. Former Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the party and announced his support to the JJP and even campaigning for Dushyant Chautala-led outfit.

While the BJP campaign-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself focused on the abrogation of Article 370, Congress and other parties attacked the ruling party over unemployment, slowing economy and Khattar government's failure of keeping the promises.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 live: List of Congress candidates