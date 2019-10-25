Trending#

Assembly Elections 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

haryana assembly elections 2019

Bypolls

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


List of Congress candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 for which the polling took place on October 21.


Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 06:54 PM IST

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, polling for which took place on October 21, was held on Thursday.

The Congress emerged as the second largest party by winning 31 seats, behind the BJP's tally of 40 seats. 

Congress party had fielded 84 candidates in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was contesting from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. He emerged victorious in the keenly watched contest. 

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was fighting polls from the Kaithal Assembly seat but lost.

Before the elections, Congress witnessed several leaders switching allegiance. Former Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the party and announced his support to the JJP and even campaigning for Dushyant Chautala-led outfit.

While the BJP campaign-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself focused on the abrogation of Article 370, Congress and other parties attacked the ruling party over unemployment, slowing economy and Khattar government's failure of keeping the promises.  

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 live: List of Congress candidates

Name Constituency Result
Pradeep Choudhary Kalka WON
Chander Mohan Panchkula LOST
Smt. Shalley Naraingarh WON
Jasbeer Mallour Ambala City LOST
Varun Chaudhary Mulana (SC) WON
Smt. Renu Bala Sadhaura (SC) WON
Aakram Khan Jagadhri LOST
Smt. Nirmal Yamunanagar LOST
Anil Dhantori Shahbad (SC) LOST
Ashok Arora Thanesar LOST
Mandeep Singh Chatha Pehowa LOST
Dillu Ram Guhla (SC) LOST
Jai Prakash Kalayat LOST
Randeep Surjewala Kaithal LOST
Satbir Singh Jangra Pundri LOST
Banta Ram Balmiki Nilokheri (SC) LOST
Navjot Kashyap Panwar Indri LOST
Tarlochan Singh Karnal LOST
Anil Rana Gharaunda LOST
OP Jain Panipat Rural LOST
Sanjay Aggarwal Panipat City LOST
Balbir Balmiki Israna (SC) WON
Dharam Singh Chhokkar Samalkha WON
Kuldeep Sharma Ganaur LOST
Jai Teerath Dahiya Rai LOST
Jaiveer Singh Kharkhauda(SC) WON
Surender Panwar Sonipat WON
Jagbir Singh Malik Gohana WON
Sri Krishan Hooda Baroda WON
Dharmendra Dhull Julana LOST
Subhash Deswal Safidon WON
Anshul Singla Jind LOST
Balram Katwal Uchana Kalan LOST
Vidya Rani Narwana (SC) LOST
Paramveer Singh Tohana LOST
Jarnail Singh Ratia (SC) LOST
Shishpal Singh Kalawali (SC) WON
Amit Sihag Dabwali WON
Vineet Kamboj Rania LOST
Hoshiyari Lal Sharma Sirsa LOST
Bharat Singh Beniwal Ellenabad LOST
Kuldeep Bishnoi Adampur WON
Smt. Bala Devi Uklana (SC) LOST
Baljeet Sihag Narnaund LOST
Om Prakash Panghal Hansi LOST
Ram Niwas Rada Hisar LOST
Randhir Panihar Nalwa LOST
Somvir Singh Loharu LOST
Rambir Mahendra Badhra LOST
Major. Nirpender S Sangwan Dadri LOST
Amar Singh Bhiwani LOST
Smt. Kiran Chaudhary Tosham WON
Ram Kishan Fauji Bawani Khera (SC) LOST
AS Dangi Meham LOST
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Garhi Sampla-Kiloi WON
BB Batra Rohtak WON
Smt. Shakuntla Khatak Kalanaur (SC) WON
Rajinder Singh Joon Bahadurgarh WON
Kuldeep Vats Badli WON
Smt. Geeta Bhukkal Jhajjar (SC) WON
RS Kadiyan Beri WON
Rao Arjun Singh Ateli LOST
Rao Daan Singh Mahendragarh WON
Narendra Singh Narnaul LOST
Raja Ram Golwa Nangal Chaudhary LOST
ML Ranga Bawal (SC) LOST
Yaduvender Yadav Kosli LOST
Chirnjeev Rao Rewari WON
Sudhir Chaudhary Pataudi (SC) LOST
Kamal Vir Yadav Badshahpur LOST
Sukhbir Kataria Gurgaon LOST
Shamsuddin Sohna LOST
Aftab Ahmed Nuh WON
Mamman Khan Ferozepur Jhirka WON
Mohd Ilyas Punahana WON
Mohammad Israil Hathin LOST
Udai Bhan Hodal (SC) LOST
Karan Dalal Palwal LOST
Raghuveer Tewatia Prithla LOST
Neeraj Sharma Faridabad NIT WON
Vijay Pratap Singh Badhkar LOST
Anand Kaushik Ballabgarh LOST
Lakhan Kumar Singla Faridabad LOST
Lalit Nagar Tigaon LOST
Venu Singla Ambala Cantt LOST
Shamsher Singh Gogi Assandh WON
Bhupender Gangwa Barwala LOST
Prahlad Singh Gillan Khera Fatehabad LOST
Mewa Singh Ladwa WON
Bishan Lal Radaur WON

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox