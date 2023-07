List of BJP candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Winners and losers

Counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 underway.

Counting for the Maharashtra assembly election is currently underway to decide who will form the next government in the state. All the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra went to polls on October 21.

Almost all exit polls predicted a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance win in the 13th Maharashtra assembly elections.

BJP contested the state polls in an alliance - Mahayuti - with Shiv Sena and some other smaller allies. The saffron alliance is projected to get close to 200 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Exit polls conducted by various agencies predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in Maharastra and Haryana, polling for which were held on Monday, with the saffron party looking at a two-third majority in both states.

Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana state elections were held on Monday along with bypolls to over 50 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

Maharashtra Exit Polls

The exit poll conducted by TV9 Marathi has predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will get 197 seats in the assembly election. The Congress-NCP combine, on the other hand, will be restricted to 75 seats. Other smaller parties and independents will be able to secure victory on 16 seats, the exit poll said.

The exit poll conducted by Jan Ki Baat has estimated 223 seats for the ruling alliance and a meagre 55 seats in the 288-member assembly for the Congress-NCP. It has not given any seat to other parties or independents. The exit poll conducted by Jan Ki Baat was broadcast by Republic TV.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Live: Full list of BJP candidates