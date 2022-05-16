List of best summer camps activities for kids under 5 years or above 5 years

File photo

Parents are worried about keeping their children busy during the summer vacations. This year, summer has arrived early and in view of the increasing heatwave, many state governments have already announced the dates of summer vacations for their schools.

So, it’s time to make a summer plan, however, there are a dime a dozen summer camps in the city. Just turn around and you’ll find one. But what should a good summer camp be like? Creative, fun, engaging, and thought-provoking. There are a lot of fun activities for students to enrich their skills and keep them entertained during the time.

Here are some of the interesting summer vacation activities for your children:

1. It’s important to keep your child Stay active

2. Engage your Child in Reading and writing a daily Journal

3. Children should explore the world outside

4. Engage your Kids in Arts & Crafts

5. Watch Movies

6. Visit relatives, let them spend some time with their cousins and grandparents

7. Teach your Child Gardening

8. Let them learn how to Cook

9. Let them play in the Dirt

10. Engage them to develop a Skill