List of 48 candidates, admit cards for teacher jobs found at Partha Chatterjee's house, claims ED

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that it found a list of 48 candidates will roll numbers for posts of primary teacher, documents related to the appointment of Group D staff, including admit cards for recruitment tests, along with a of candidates on the letterhead of a former TMC MLA, reported The Indian Express.

The ED told the court that it recovered these documents during searches conducted on July 22 in connection with the school jobs scam.

Chatterjee, who is the Industry and Commerce Minister in the West Bengal government, was arrested a day later after the raids. He was the state’s education minister when the alleged scam took place in 2016.

The papers seized are listed in a plea filed by the ED in the Calcutta High Court on July 23 seeking quashing or modification of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s order for Chatterjee to be taken to SSKM hospital for check-up and treatment.

The court records also include an arrest memo filed separately by the ED which claims that the TMC strongman called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at least thrice after his arrest on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, but could not reach her.

In the section “name of relative/friend whom the person taken into custody intends to inform”, Chatterjee -- after his arrest at 1:55 am, called Banerjee at 2.33 am, 3.37 am and 9.35 am. However, the latter didn’t pick the calls.

On July 24, the High Court directed the ED to take Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance. The hospital, however, said Chatterjee “doesn’t require hospitalisation at this time” and that the medical reports have been sent to the High Court.