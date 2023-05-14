Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Liquor worth Rs 5 crore destroyed after fire breaks out in wine shop in Gurugram

Seven firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze were underway, officials said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Liquor worth Rs 5 crore destroyed after fire breaks out in wine shop in Gurugram
Image credit: @ANI

A wine shop was gutted in the fire that broke out in the shop in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, officials said. 

According to the officials, 7 vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire that broke out in the shop located near Golf Course Road. 

"In the fire, liquor worth Rs 5 crore was destroyed in the fire," officials said. 

Further details on the incident are awaited. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.