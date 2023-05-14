Liquor worth Rs 5 crore destroyed after fire breaks out in wine shop in Gurugram

Image credit: @ANI

A wine shop was gutted in the fire that broke out in the shop in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency Services Attempt to Douse Fire at Wine Shop Going Up in Smoke pic.twitter.com/5hajF2iZfL — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) May 14, 2023

According to the officials, 7 vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire that broke out in the shop located near Golf Course Road.

"In the fire, liquor worth Rs 5 crore was destroyed in the fire," officials said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.