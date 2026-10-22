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Liquor sale banned in Uttar Pradesh for two days amid MLC elections, check dates

The dry days have been announced to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of elections. District Magistrate Vishakh G. in his order said the restrictions are to facilitate smooth electoral process. The polling for 11 seats of the UP Legislative Council is scheduled on October 23, followed by counting on

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

Liquor sale banned in Uttar Pradesh for two days amid MLC elections, check dates
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Uttar Pradesh will observe dry days on October 23 and 27 due to the Legislative Council elections, with prohibition on sale and serving of liquor across the state. According to the official order, all liquor outlets will be closed on polling and counting days, while hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants will also not be permitted to serve alcohol.

The dry days have been announced to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of elections. District Magistrate Vishakh G. in his order said the restrictions are to facilitate smooth electoral process. The polling for 11 seats of the UP Legislative Council is scheduled on October 23, followed by counting on October 27.

UP dry days: Check full list of closures

The order covers various establishments dealing in liquor and other intoxicants. As per the administration, country liquor shops, foreign liquor shops, beer shops, model shops and composite liquor shops will be shut on both days. Bhang and toddy shops will also remain closed for the period.

The ban is not limited to retail outlets. Bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels serving alcohol will not be allowed to serve liquor on October 23 and 27. Canteens run by the armed forces and paramilitary forces will also be covered under the order. All excise licence holders have been directed to keep their establishments closed on the two dates.

According to the administration, strict legal action will be initiated against those violating the closure order, including selling liquor or keeping establishments open. Liquor traders will not be compensated for losses incurred due to the mandatory shutdown. The restrictions are to ensure law and order during polling and counting for 11 MLC seats.

UP to hold MLC polls for 11 graduate, teacher constituencies

Voting will be held for five Graduate and six Teachers' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh through ballot papers. Graduate constituencies include Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi, while Teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

Unlike Assembly elections, only registered and eligible graduates and teachers can vote in these constituencies as per electoral rolls, making it different from general elections.

The contest has seen BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders campaigning actively. CM Yogi Adityanath has addressed rallies in support of BJP candidates at several places including Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Mirzapur and Bareilly. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, ministers and MLAs have also joined the campaign. In the previous polls for these seats, SP won six seats and BJP five.

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