Liquor prices in THIS state to go up under new tax policy from April 1, details here

The new tax policy for 2023-24 has been approved by the state cabinet of Uttar Pradesh, therefore it is expected that liquor prices would rise on April 1. Despite pressure from the alcohol industry to keep the current 9 p.m. cutoff, the hours of sale will not be modified.

The state cabinet meeting led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the new excise policy, which is expected to bring in an additional Rs 45,000 crore from the booze industry.

Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet when the policy was adopted.

Under the new policy, the state has raised the licensing fees for model shops, beer, 'bhang,' and imported liquor by 10%.

There are new, more stringent regulations for obtaining a bonded warehouse licence (BWFL-2A, 2B, or 2C) for importing beer, wine, or other alcoholic beverages.

The renewal and initial registration fees for master warehouses have also increased. Aside from that, the state government increased the price of licences for businesses that sell alcoholic beverages within five kilometres of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

The tax policy for 2023 and 2024 was reportedly released with the intention of maximising revenue for crucial government programmes and providing stability for the alcoholic beverage sector.