Liquor policy 'scam': Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to CBI custody for 5 days (file photo)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI remand for five days till March 4. Sisodia was arrested by the central agency on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

