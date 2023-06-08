Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Liquor policy case: ED moves SC challenging Delhi HC order granting interim bail to Raghav Magunta

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adapting to changing industrial dynamics in the meeting with stakeholders in Solan district on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Liquor policy case: ED moves SC challenging Delhi HC order granting interim bail to Raghav Magunta
screengrab

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting interim bail to Raghav Magunta in the liquor policy money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju urged the bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal for urgent listing. The court agreed to list the matter on Friday. ASG SV Raju sought to stay the Delhi HC order granting interim bail.

ASG SV informed the bench that in this matter the regular bail of the accused is rejected by the trial court, and then another bail for the wife's health was also rejected and withdrawn in High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

Magunta Raghava Reddy was arrested by ED on February 10 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

In the Delhi HC, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Raghav Magunta and apprised the court that his grandmother is in the ICU in Nellore and is critical as she had a fall and has hurt her head with internal bleeding.

Earlier, the trial court had dismissed his default bail. Raghav Magunta's regular bail plea was also dismissed by the trial Court in April where the judge said, "The court is prima facie of the view that there is a genuine case made out by the investigating agency showing active involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering and this court is not able to arrive at any finding contrary to the said view".

According to the ED, Raghav through his proxy person Prem Rahul Manduri also held 32.5 percent stakes in Indo Spirits, which held L1 wholesale license. Raghav being part of the South group was part and beneficiary of the conspiracy in which the South Group paid Rs 100 crore approx to the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

ED earlier stated that Raghav Magunta is one of the key persons in the conspiracy of cartelisation and kickbacks hatched along with various persons in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 scam. Raghav Magunta is the owner of liquor manufacturing units in the name of Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd located in Chennai.

ED had said that he further controlled two retail zones in the name of Magunta Agro Farms Pvt Ltd directly in contravention of the Excise Policy 2021-22 where a manufacturer was not permitted to hold either retail or wholesale operations. As part of the South group, Raghav was part and beneficiary of the conspiracy in which the South Group paid Rs 100 crore (approx) to the AAP, said ED.

The ED and the CBI had, last year registered cases alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. (ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.