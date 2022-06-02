Liquor lovers in Kolkata to now get doorstep delivery of alcohol in just 10 minutes, know how

File photo

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown when liquor shops were closed, alcohol lovers were visibly distressed due to the lack of delivery of liquor bottles, when all essential services were being delivered to their doorstep.

Now, a Hyderabad-based startup company has come to the aid of all the people who want the ease of access to alcohol. The startup company has started a service where people in Kolkata can get alcohol delivered right to their doorsteps!

The liquor delivery will not only be right till the homes of the customers but will be done in 10 minutes. Booozie, the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, claimed it is India's first 10-minute liquor delivery platform.

Online liquor delivery is already offered in several parts of the country, but none of the companies offer deliveries as fast as Booozie does, the startup claimed. The service was launched in the eastern metropolis after approval from the West Bengal State Excise Department, the statement said.

"Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns," the company said in a release, as per news agency PTI.

According to the company, the liquor delivery will not only be super fast but will also be affordable for people in Kolkata. “We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market,” the company said.

"With the advent of cutting edge technologies and Booozie's commitment to responsible drinking, most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery such as delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption, etc. Have been addressed," said Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepalli.

Those who are interested in ordering liquor online in Kolkata can visit the official website of Booozie and simply place an order online. The company has said that liquor will be delivered to your doorstep in just 10 short minutes.

(With PTI inputs)

