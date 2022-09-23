‘Liquor in small quantity can be good’: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking warning label on alcohol bottles

Representational image

Dismissing a recent plea seeking the warning labels on the bottles of liquor being sold in the country, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that “some say consumption of liquor in small quantities can be good”, as per IANS reports.

Further, the top court decided to dismiss a plea seeking regulation on the production, distribution, and consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs in the national capital and also health warning stickers on liquor bottles like cigarette packets.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought a direction from the government to publish health warnings on liquor bottles - similar to the criteria adopted for warning signs on cigarette packets - and the same should be advertised through electronic, print, and social media.

Upadhyay contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit that he would only press for limited prayer to have warning labels on alcohol bottles, as they are harmful. He further argued that a little indulgence in this matter will benefit the youth and pressed for warning labels on the bottles.

Upadhyay urged the top court to grant him the liberty to move the Law Commission in the matter. The bench said, "No, we will only allow withdrawal". Upadhyay withdrew his petition.

While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court bench further noted that there are thoughts and counter thoughts, and some people say liquor taken in small quantities is good for health, and nowhere similar things are said about cigarettes.

The plea had also sought a direction from the Delhi government to carry out a ‘health impact assessment’ and ‘environment impact assessment’ of the production, distribution, and consumption of the intoxicating drinks and drugs in the spirit of Articles 21 and 47 of the Constitution.

(With IANS inputs)

