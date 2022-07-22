Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Lions appear ferocious, aggressive,’ says plea in SC against state emblem atop Central Vista

The plea said the newly-installed state emblem of India at the top of Central Vista project has a visible difference in the design of lions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

‘Lions appear ferocious, aggressive,’ says plea in SC against state emblem atop Central Vista
(Image Source: IANS/PTI)

Amid the ongoing row on "angry lions" emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the visible change made in the description and design of the state emblem of India.

The plea, moved by two advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra, urged the top court to issue a direction to the Central government to correct the state emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Centra Vista project at New Delhi, which is going to house the Parliament House and Central Secretariat, in accordance with the state Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Compartment exams to begin on August 23

The plea said the newly-installed state emblem of India at the top of Central Vista project has a visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum.

"The lions of the new installed emblem appear to be ferocious and aggressive with their mouth open and canines visible, while the lions of the state emblem preserved in the Sarnath museum, which has been used as official seal so far in all respects, are calm and composed," it said.

The plea submitted that the Sarnath lion capital of Asoka was adopted as the state emblem of India due to its philosophical and spiritual meaning. It added that the state Emblem of India is not just a graphic design but also has entrenched cultural and philosophical significance which ought not have been altered unmindfully and illegally. "The respondent, by effecting a visible change in the design of the national emblem, has manifested gross arbitrariness in violating the sanctity of the state emblem," said the plea.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.