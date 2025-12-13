Lionel Messi's fans' outrage over mismanagement, Mamata Banerjee issues FIRST statement: 'I was on my way to...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an apology and ordered an enquiry into the chaos triggered after Argentina football legend Lionel Messi left Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuvabharati Salt Lake Stadium after his brief stay, leaving fans furious who began throwing bottles.

Lionel Messi's appearance at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuvabharati Salt Lake Stadium turned chaotic as fans, who had paid up to Rs 5,000, grew restless due to his brief stay on the field. Amid this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an apology and ordered an enquiry after fans felt shortchanged by Messi's short appearance, leading to unrest and vandalism at the stadium.



Lionel Messi's exit causes unrest, CM Mamata Banerjee tenders apology



"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi," West Bengal CM wrote on X, adding that Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, and other members, will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers." she added.

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025







Lionel Messi's Kolkata turns chaotic: What happened?



Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned into absolute chaos on Saturday after fans expressed their disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at the Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post. A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "We are very disappointed... My child was very excited to see Messi... I think it's a scam for the people. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him." "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face," an angry fan said to ANI.



Earlier, Messi virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata on Saturday, along with West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose. The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.



(With inputs from agencies)