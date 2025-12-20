Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home, police reveal shocking details

The Kolkata police's special investigation team (SIT) raided Satadru Dutta's luxurious three-storey home in Rishra early Saturday, following a visit to the local police station. A team of five officers entered the property, where only a domestic help was present.

A special team investigating the Lionel Messi mess at Salt Lake stadium arrived at the main organiser, Satadru Dutta's lavish house. with a swimming pool, a soccer field, and a huge office. Police searched the home of Satadru Dutta, the arrested organiser, and found possible financial issues involving Rs 100 crore beyond crowd-control failures. The search, described as "procedural," checked documents but didn't seize anything, according to TOI reports.



Raid at Messi event organiser's home: Police reveal shocking details

The Kolkata police's special investigation team (SIT) raided Satadru Dutta's luxurious three-storey home in Rishra early Saturday, following a visit to the local police station. A team of five officers entered the property, where only a domestic help was present. They grilled the caretaker and conducted a thorough room-by-room search, leaving no stone unturned. The probe has taken a serious financial turn, with the SIT sniffing around alleged irregularities worth a whopping Rs 100 crore connected to the Messi extravaganza.

Investigators suspect that office-bearers and associates were neck-deep in shady financial dealings, particularly involving Messi photo-ops and ticket sales. Police said people were charged Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per photo with Messi, but shockingly, there's zero paper trail. The cash transactions are now being treated as unaccounted money. There were records of roughly 50% of ticket sales being missing. The police also claimed that the 66,000-seater Yuva Bharati Stadium allegedly sold half the tickets and gave the rest away for free, calling it a deliberate attempt to obscure the ticketing process.



Messi Kolkata event controversy: Satadru Dutta sent to 14-day judicial custody



Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser of the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium, was arrested on December 13, mere hours after the debacle. He has been sent to 14 days of police custody. Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi. The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.



