Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes BIG statement after SIT files chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death case: 'We know...'
Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option
Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster; he was replaced by...
Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid
'Pak ISI agent dancing in bikini to Besharam Rang is...': Grammy winner Ricky Kej takes dig at Pathaan while praising Dhurandhar
John Cena's WWE journey comes to an end: Know what happened in last match at SNME
John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'
INDIA
In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro.
Ahead of football icon Lionel Messi's much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025 event in the city, Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of congestion and announcing temporary restrictions. As a large crowd is expected to attend the event scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14, the Mumbai traffic police ensured smooth movement and public safety.
No Parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums
In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro. Over 2,000 police personnel have been stationed in and around the stadium for security. Additional arrangements include watchtowers, extensive barricading and public announcement systems to ensure strict crowd regulation and real-time monitoring.
Limited parking facilities are available near Churchgate Station, including spaces for 60 vehicles on H.T. Parekh Marg, 290 on Dorabaji Tata Road, 169 on Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, and 250 at Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA). Additional smaller parking lots can be found along NCPA Marg, Vinay K. Shah Marg, and Hornimal Circle, offering some relief for those attending the event
Traffic restrictions and diversion
The traffic diversion and restrictions will be imposed from 12 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, December 14.
Parking restriction
- No parking on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both north and south bound), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road, and Jamshethji Tata Road
- Pay-and-park facilities suspended on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road
Diversions
- D Road: One-way (west to east) from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction
- E Road: One-way (southbound) from D Road to C Road junction
- Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Open for vehicles from Churchgate Junction to E Road, a restricted access road.
Lionel Messi Mumbai itinerary
The day will begin with Messi attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, the first event of the day in Mumbai, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also come face-to-face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in attendance. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons.