FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes BIG statement after SIT files chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death case: 'We know...'

Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option

Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster; he was replaced by...

Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid

'Pak ISI agent dancing in bikini to Besharam Rang is...': Grammy winner Ricky Kej takes dig at Pathaan while praising Dhurandhar

John Cena's WWE journey comes to an end: Know what happened in last match at SNME

John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral

Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option

Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi's pollution, calls air purifiers...

Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster; he was replaced by...

Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh film

Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid

Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid

In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of football icon Lionel Messi's much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025 event in the city, Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of congestion and announcing temporary restrictions. As a large crowd is expected to attend the event scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14, the Mumbai traffic police ensured smooth movement and public safety.

No Parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums

In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro. Over 2,000 police personnel have been stationed in and around the stadium for security. Additional arrangements include watchtowers, extensive barricading and public announcement systems to ensure strict crowd regulation and real-time monitoring.

Limited parking facilities are available near Churchgate Station, including spaces for 60 vehicles on H.T. Parekh Marg, 290 on Dorabaji Tata Road, 169 on Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, and 250 at Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA). Additional smaller parking lots can be found along NCPA Marg, Vinay K. Shah Marg, and Hornimal Circle, offering some relief for those attending the event

Traffic restrictions and diversion

The traffic diversion and restrictions will be imposed from 12 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, December 14. 

Parking restriction

- No parking on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both north and south bound), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road, and Jamshethji Tata Road
- Pay-and-park facilities suspended on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road

Diversions

- D Road: One-way (west to east) from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction
- E Road: One-way (southbound) from D Road to C Road junction
- Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Open for vehicles from Churchgate Junction to E Road, a restricted access road.

Lionel Messi Mumbai itinerary

The day will begin with Messi attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, the first event of the day in Mumbai, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also come face-to-face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in attendance. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes BIG statement after SIT files chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death case: 'We know...'
Assam CM makes BIG statement after SIT files chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's case
Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option
Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi's pollution, calls air purifiers...
Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster; he was replaced by...
Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh film
Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid
Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at...
'Pak ISI agent dancing in bikini to Besharam Rang is...': Grammy winner Ricky Kej takes dig at Pathaan while praising Dhurandhar
Grammy winner Ricky Kej takes dig at Pathaan while praising Dhurandhar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement