Lionel Messi India Tour: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; check roads to avoid

In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro.

Ahead of football icon Lionel Messi's much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025 event in the city, Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of congestion and announcing temporary restrictions. As a large crowd is expected to attend the event scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14, the Mumbai traffic police ensured smooth movement and public safety.



No Parking at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums



In an advisory, no parking facilities at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums have been provided, and spectators are advised to use public transport services such as local trains, BEST bus and Mumbai Metro. Over 2,000 police personnel have been stationed in and around the stadium for security. Additional arrangements include watchtowers, extensive barricading and public announcement systems to ensure strict crowd regulation and real-time monitoring.



Limited parking facilities are available near Churchgate Station, including spaces for 60 vehicles on H.T. Parekh Marg, 290 on Dorabaji Tata Road, 169 on Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, and 250 at Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA). Additional smaller parking lots can be found along NCPA Marg, Vinay K. Shah Marg, and Hornimal Circle, offering some relief for those attending the event

Traffic restrictions and diversion

The traffic diversion and restrictions will be imposed from 12 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, December 14.



Parking restriction



- No parking on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both north and south bound), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road, and Jamshethji Tata Road

- Pay-and-park facilities suspended on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road



Diversions

- D Road: One-way (west to east) from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction

- E Road: One-way (southbound) from D Road to C Road junction

- Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Open for vehicles from Churchgate Junction to E Road, a restricted access road.



Lionel Messi Mumbai itinerary

The day will begin with Messi attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, the first event of the day in Mumbai, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also come face-to-face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in attendance. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons.