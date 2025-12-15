Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid
INDIA
Delhi will face traffic disruptions on Monday due to Lionel Messi’s visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory with restrictions and diversions on key roads, including BSZ Marg and JLN Marg, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
On Monday, central Delhi will witness significant traffic disruptions as global football icon Lionel Messi visits the Arun Jaitley Stadium between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM as part of his India tour. The event is expected to attract thousands of football fans, leading to heavy congestion in and around the stadium area. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory to manage the expected traffic flow and ensure public safety.
To accommodate the large crowd and ensure smooth movement of traffic, several key roads around the stadium will experience diversions and restrictions. The affected areas include Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg.
Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM:
In addition, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to BSZ Marg, or from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road during the restricted hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.
Football fans attending the event should note the specific entry points for the stadium. Access will be available through multiple gates located around the stadium area:
To ensure a smooth entry process, attendees are advised to arrive early and follow the signage and instructions provided by authorities.
For spectators driving to the stadium, designated parking facilities have been arranged at several locations, including:
Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only. Visitors are required to display parking labels with their vehicle number and contact details. Labelled vehicles can access these designated parking areas via the Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg, near Shahidi Park.
Parking will be prohibited on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover. Any vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and fined.
For those using app-based taxi services, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been established to ease the flow of traffic. These points are located at:
Commuters are encouraged to use these specific points to avoid delays and congestion in the surrounding areas.
In light of the high-profile nature of the event, extensive security measures will be in place at and around the stadium to ensure the safety of all attendees. Spectators are urged to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to all safety protocols to ensure a smooth and secure experience during Messi’s visit.
With the anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi in Delhi, significant traffic restrictions will be in place on Monday, especially in areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys and follow the traffic advisory to avoid delays. The public is also advised to cooperate with security arrangements for a safe and enjoyable experience.