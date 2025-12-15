FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid

Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction, The Mask baddie, passes away at 60, his manager says 'most people never saw...'

Bondi Beach Shooting: Suspects identified as father-son duo; Death toll rises to 16, Police say...

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna BEAT Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, score India's fastest movie to cross..., earns Rs 500 crore worldwide

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for Noida International Airport from THESE 50 cities, check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 15: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film scripts history, records best-ever second Sunday, reaches Rs 350 crore

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'

Jharkhand: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Saranda forest

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru Weather Update December 15: City wakes up to chilly morning, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Bengaluru Weather Update December 15: City wakes up to chilly morning

Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction, The Mask baddie, passes away at 60, his manager says 'most people never saw...'

Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction, The Mask baddie, passes away at 60

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for Noida International Airport from THESE 50 cities, check details here

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for N

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid

Delhi will face traffic disruptions on Monday due to Lionel Messi’s visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory with restrictions and diversions on key roads, including BSZ Marg and JLN Marg, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 07:24 AM IST

Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Monday, central Delhi will witness significant traffic disruptions as global football icon Lionel Messi visits the Arun Jaitley Stadium between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM as part of his India tour. The event is expected to attract thousands of football fans, leading to heavy congestion in and around the stadium area. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory to manage the expected traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To accommodate the large crowd and ensure smooth movement of traffic, several key roads around the stadium will experience diversions and restrictions. The affected areas include Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM:

  • BSZ Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO)
  • JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate and up to Kamla Market roundabout
  • Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

In addition, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to BSZ Marg, or from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road during the restricted hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Stadium Access and Entry Gates

Football fans attending the event should note the specific entry points for the stadium. Access will be available through multiple gates located around the stadium area:

  1. Gate Numbers 1 to 8: Accessible from BSZ Marg on the southern side
  2. Gate Numbers 10 to 15: Accessible from JLN Marg, near the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal
  3. Gate Numbers 16 to 18: Accessible from BSZ Marg near the petrol pump on the western side

To ensure a smooth entry process, attendees are advised to arrive early and follow the signage and instructions provided by authorities.

Parking Arrangements

For spectators driving to the stadium, designated parking facilities have been arranged at several locations, including:

  1. Mata Sundari Road
  2. Rajghat Power House Road
  3. Velodrome Road

Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only. Visitors are required to display parking labels with their vehicle number and contact details. Labelled vehicles can access these designated parking areas via the Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg, near Shahidi Park.

No Parking Zones:

Parking will be prohibited on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover. Any vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and fined.

Taxi Services and Drop-off Points

For those using app-based taxi services, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been established to ease the flow of traffic. These points are located at:

  1. Maulana Azad Medical College near Gate 2 on BSZ Marg
  2. Rajghat Chowk

Commuters are encouraged to use these specific points to avoid delays and congestion in the surrounding areas.

Security Arrangements

In light of the high-profile nature of the event, extensive security measures will be in place at and around the stadium to ensure the safety of all attendees. Spectators are urged to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to all safety protocols to ensure a smooth and secure experience during Messi’s visit.

With the anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi in Delhi, significant traffic restrictions will be in place on Monday, especially in areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys and follow the traffic advisory to avoid delays. The public is also advised to cooperate with security arrangements for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid
Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory
Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction, The Mask baddie, passes away at 60, his manager says 'most people never saw...'
Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction, The Mask baddie, passes away at 60
Bondi Beach Shooting: Suspects identified as father-son duo; Death toll rises to 16, Police say...
Bondi Beach Shooting: Suspects identified as father-son duo; Death toll rises...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna BEAT Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, score India's fastest movie to cross..., earns Rs 500 crore worldwide
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer, Akshaye film cross Rs 500 crore
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for Noida International Airport from THESE 50 cities, check details here
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for N
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement