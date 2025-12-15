Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid

Delhi will face traffic disruptions on Monday due to Lionel Messi’s visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory with restrictions and diversions on key roads, including BSZ Marg and JLN Marg, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

On Monday, central Delhi will witness significant traffic disruptions as global football icon Lionel Messi visits the Arun Jaitley Stadium between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM as part of his India tour. The event is expected to attract thousands of football fans, leading to heavy congestion in and around the stadium area. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory to manage the expected traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To accommodate the large crowd and ensure smooth movement of traffic, several key roads around the stadium will experience diversions and restrictions. The affected areas include Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM:

BSZ Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO)

JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate and up to Kamla Market roundabout

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

In addition, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to BSZ Marg, or from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road during the restricted hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Stadium Access and Entry Gates

Football fans attending the event should note the specific entry points for the stadium. Access will be available through multiple gates located around the stadium area:

Gate Numbers 1 to 8: Accessible from BSZ Marg on the southern side Gate Numbers 10 to 15: Accessible from JLN Marg, near the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal Gate Numbers 16 to 18: Accessible from BSZ Marg near the petrol pump on the western side

To ensure a smooth entry process, attendees are advised to arrive early and follow the signage and instructions provided by authorities.

Parking Arrangements

For spectators driving to the stadium, designated parking facilities have been arranged at several locations, including:

Mata Sundari Road Rajghat Power House Road Velodrome Road

Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only. Visitors are required to display parking labels with their vehicle number and contact details. Labelled vehicles can access these designated parking areas via the Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg, near Shahidi Park.

No Parking Zones:

Parking will be prohibited on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover. Any vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and fined.

Taxi Services and Drop-off Points

For those using app-based taxi services, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been established to ease the flow of traffic. These points are located at:

Maulana Azad Medical College near Gate 2 on BSZ Marg Rajghat Chowk

Commuters are encouraged to use these specific points to avoid delays and congestion in the surrounding areas.

Security Arrangements

In light of the high-profile nature of the event, extensive security measures will be in place at and around the stadium to ensure the safety of all attendees. Spectators are urged to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to all safety protocols to ensure a smooth and secure experience during Messi’s visit.

With the anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi in Delhi, significant traffic restrictions will be in place on Monday, especially in areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys and follow the traffic advisory to avoid delays. The public is also advised to cooperate with security arrangements for a safe and enjoyable experience.