Lionel Messi effect in West Bengal? Netizens spot a curious political pattern from 2011 to 2026

A viral post on social media claims that legendary footballer Lionel Messi is behind TMC's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Know the whole story below.

'Messi effect in Bengal'? An online theory claims Messi is behind TMC's downfall in West Bengal. (Pic Credits: X)

A quirky theory is trending on social media, wherein netizens are drawing a link between legendary footballer Lionel Messi's visit to West Bengal and major political shifts in the state. The logic behind this idea is mainly tongue-in-cheek, which captivated the attention on social media after netizens pointed out a similar pattern of Messi's visit in Bengal. Yes, you read it right!

Is Lionel Messi behind Mamata Banerjee's downfall in Bengal?

The online theory dates back to 2011 when Messi first visited Kolkata for a football match on September 2. And in that same year, West Bengal witnessed a historic political change, with Trinamool Congress-led Mamata Banerjee ending the decades-long rule of CPI (M).

Coming back to 2026, Messi's recent visit to Bengal in 2025 has once again coincided with an electoral shift in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a landslide victory and unseating TMC.

Soon after, BJP cadre and supporters began celebrating victory in Bengal after initial trends, several memes, threads, and posts flooded social media, suggesting Messi's role in regime change.

Take a look

Messi came to Kolkata in 2011 and changed the West Bengal government.



Messi came to Kolkata again in 2025 and changed the WB govt again.



Goat has unreal powers pic.twitter.com/52MqRtyxXx — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 4, 2026

A little boy from Rosario changed the politics of West Bengal Forever



My Goat pic.twitter.com/5q1c78V8Eb — adi. (@Hurricanrana_27) May 4, 2026

Messi did more than Modi in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/aaakKAxP3j — Luka Bhau (@kunalbhau_) May 4, 2026

Lionel Messi's visit made Bengal Elections one sided for BJP pic.twitter.com/1Rl7eYIJUa — adi. (@Hurricanrana_27) May 4, 2026

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The counting of votes for 293 seats in the West Bengal Assembly began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. Soon after the counting began, the BJP took the lead in the early trends and maintained it throughout the day, ultimately securing a landslide victory with over 200 seats won. On the other hand, TMC won just 75 seats and are currenlty leading on 6 others, as per the latest trends (11:30 pm) on the ECI official website.