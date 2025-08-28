Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park will perform at Lollapalooza 2026 in India. With tickets selling out quickly, fans are eagerly awaiting the iconic rock band’s historic performance.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know
    Music lovers in India, get ready to welcome rock band Linkin Park to Mumbai as part of their From Zero World Tour. This band, has defined the late 90s and 2000s with hits like In the End, Numb, and Crawling, is set to headline Lollapalooza India 2026. Their much-awaited first-ever debut in India will be a major highlight for millennials who grew up with their music.

    Linkin Park’s Comeback

    After Chester Bennington passed away in 2017, the band went on a seven-year break. In September 2024, they surprised fans by announcing their return with a new co-lead singer, Emily Armstrong. The group launched their From Zero World Tour on 29 August 2024 in Omaha, USA, with shows lined up across the world until June 2026.

    READ MORE: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide

    Now, Indian fans will get to experience this historic comeback live when the band performs at Lollapalooza India 2026.

    Lollapalooza India 2026: Dates and Venue

    The two-day music festival will take place on January 24 and 25, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Linkin Park is scheduled to perform on January 25, closing out the festival with high-end performances.

    Lollapalooza has quickly become one of the biggest global festivals to arrive in India, with past editions featuring artists like Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024. The 2026 edition promises to be even bigger, with over 40 artists performing across multiple stages.

    Ticket Information

    The general sale of tickets went live on BookMyShow at 12 noon today. Demand was so high that general tickets sold out within 30 minutes. Currently, VIP and Platinum tickets remain. Here’s a quick breakdown:

    VIP Tickets: Access to VIP lounge and dedicated viewing zones at main stages.

    Lolla Platinum Pass: Air-conditioned lounges, exclusive Platinum Pits, shuttle services between entrances, and other luxury perks.

    According to reports:

    Lolla Platinum Weekend EB is priced at Rs 48,999

    Lolla Platinum Weekend U25 is priced at Rs 29,999

