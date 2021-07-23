Linked your Aadhaar with phone number? Here are some Aadhaar facilities you can avail on phone
Have you linked your phone number with your Aadhaar card yet? If not, then you should do it soon as the ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’ is helpful for you in many ways.
‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’ is among the latest slew of new changes by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for online Aadhaar-related services. With this option, Aadhaar cardholders can avail many options and make changes to their Aadhaar easily from their phones.
Here is a list of a few things that you can do from your mobile phone when your Aadhaar is linked to your number
Generate or retrieve Virtual Aadhaar ID via SMS
You can generate your Virtual Aadhaar ID by sending the text ‘GVID (SPACE) last four digits of your Aadhaar number’. Send this text to 1947 and you will receive your VID.
If you want to retrieve your VID, type RVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number and send it to 1947.
SMS for Aadhaar for OTP
At times when you register for a particular website or activity where your Aadhaar card is required, that the website sends a One-Time Password (OTP) to your linked number. It can be received using your Aadhaar number as well as your Virtual Aadhaar ID.
Meanwhile, when you want to generate your OTP on your own, text “GETOPT (SPACE) and last four digits of your Aadhaar” to 1947. Use the same text “GETOPT (SPACE) and last six digits of your VID”
You can also lock or unlock your Aadhaar via SMS. For the same, you need to have your VID with you beforehand, otherwise, you will not be able to unlock it later.
If you want to lock your Aadhaar, follow these steps
Step 1: Get OTP with your Aadhaar using the above-mentioned step
Step 2: After receiving your OTP, without any delay, send text: LOCKUID (SPACE) Last four Aadhaar digits (SPACE) the six-digit OTP
After this, your Aadhaar number will be locked.
To unlock, follow these steps:
Step 1: Get OTP with your VID using the above-mentioned step
Step 2: After getting OTP, send SMS " UNLOCKUID (SPACE) the last six digits of your VID (SPACE) six-digit OTP"