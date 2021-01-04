Like Putin and Joe Biden, PM Modi should also get the first vaccine shot, says Cong leader

Just as the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country, Congress leaders launched an attack on the PM Narendra Modi led government over the grant of permission.

Triggering a controversy, Bihar Congress leader and MLA Ajit Sharma has asked PM Modi to take the first vaccine shot to assure the country that the vaccine is indeed safe.

Sharma said that just like the Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Joe Biden took the first vaccine shot to win public confidence, PM Narendra Modi should also take the first vaccine shot.

Also read Coronavirus vaccine price: SII CEO reveals how much it will cost

The Congress leader added that along with the PM, senior BJP leaders should also take COVID-19 vaccine shots first.

"We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is also doubt among people about this. In order to remove this doubt, head of state in Russia and America have won people's confidence by taking the first vaccine shot, I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior-most BJP leader should win the trust of the people by taking the first vaccine shot," Ajit Sharma said.

Claiming that it was the Congress party who established the two companies, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - the creators of the vaccine, Ajit Sharma said that BJP was trying to take credit for two vaccines. Congress should also get the credit, he said.

"After the vaccine approval, the BJP is celebrating but the Congress should also get due credit because it was during the Congress tenure that these two companies, which have prepared the coronavirus vaccine were set up," Ajit Sharma said.

Eleven months after the first case of deadly coronavirus was detected in India, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani on Sunday approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for its roll-out and administration to millions.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) also said the Covishield, India's first Covid-19 vaccine will roll out in the coming weeks. Poonawalla said SII risks on stockpiling the vaccine have paid off.

Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius.